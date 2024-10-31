Central Cee Announces Release Date For Debut Album "Can't Rush Greatness"

Cench is making his full-length mark very soon.

Central Cee has spent the last few years building one of the biggest profiles in U.K. rap on an international level, whether through hot singles like his most recent effort, "One By One," and his blockbuster collaborations. But folks still have their skepticisms, given the fact that he doesn't have a studio album under his belt among his various smaller projects. Well, Cench is going to change all of that very soon. He will drop his debut studio album Can't Rush Greatness on January 24, which is a fitting title. As such, we know of at least one major hip-hop LP that will kick off the second half of the 2020s decade.

Not much else is known about this new album, other than a presumed cover art and this release date. As far as Central Cee's sonic direction, amount of tracks, whether or not it will include previous singles, and other questions, we can only guess. Hopefully it's a solid effort reflective of his skills, effort, and talent. The London native has stayed busy elsewhere throughout his career too, such as a recent Air Max 95 collab. But we're sure that he's been just as focused on this new body of work.

Of course, not every corner of the Internet is down to hear this Central Cee project, an impossible feat for any artist. Some fans still remember his viral Bantu knots which caused a lot of controversy earlier this year, or just don't like the music that he puts out. But regardless of this criticism, the 26-year-old has a lot more greatness to pay attention to and seek motivation through. We'll have to see what Can't Rush Greatness provides, and how it resonates with his audience and others worldwide.

Meanwhile, this new album rollout comes with a bit of a recent publicity push, despite this being more of a negative look for some. Fans went wild over cheating allegations involving Ice Spice and Central Cee, though that narrative already died out. Maybe folks will have already forgotten about this by the time Can't Rush Greatness rolls around. But they certainly won't forget the album itself if it's heat, and we're excited to hear what's in store.