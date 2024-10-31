Central Cee Announces Release Date For Debut Album "Can't Rush Greatness"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares211 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Ligue 1 McDonald's
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Central Cee, also know as Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, attends the Ligue 1 McDonald's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
Cench is making his full-length mark very soon.

Central Cee has spent the last few years building one of the biggest profiles in U.K. rap on an international level, whether through hot singles like his most recent effort, "One By One," and his blockbuster collaborations. But folks still have their skepticisms, given the fact that he doesn't have a studio album under his belt among his various smaller projects. Well, Cench is going to change all of that very soon. He will drop his debut studio album Can't Rush Greatness on January 24, which is a fitting title. As such, we know of at least one major hip-hop LP that will kick off the second half of the 2020s decade.

Not much else is known about this new album, other than a presumed cover art and this release date. As far as Central Cee's sonic direction, amount of tracks, whether or not it will include previous singles, and other questions, we can only guess. Hopefully it's a solid effort reflective of his skills, effort, and talent. The London native has stayed busy elsewhere throughout his career too, such as a recent Air Max 95 collab. But we're sure that he's been just as focused on this new body of work.

Read More: Chip Proves He Has No Beef With Central Cee On “C Freestyle”

Central Cee Announces Can't Rush Greatness Release Date

Of course, not every corner of the Internet is down to hear this Central Cee project, an impossible feat for any artist. Some fans still remember his viral Bantu knots which caused a lot of controversy earlier this year, or just don't like the music that he puts out. But regardless of this criticism, the 26-year-old has a lot more greatness to pay attention to and seek motivation through. We'll have to see what Can't Rush Greatness provides, and how it resonates with his audience and others worldwide.

Meanwhile, this new album rollout comes with a bit of a recent publicity push, despite this being more of a negative look for some. Fans went wild over cheating allegations involving Ice Spice and Central Cee, though that narrative already died out. Maybe folks will have already forgotten about this by the time Can't Rush Greatness rolls around. But they certainly won't forget the album itself if it's heat, and we're excited to hear what's in store.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims That Central Cee Is A Top 5 Relevant Rapper

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...