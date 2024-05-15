Chip Proves He Has No Beef With Central Cee On “C Freestyle”

Last week, Central Cee dropped "CC Freestyle," spitting fiery bars over Flukes' classic grime instrumental. Only a few days later, his fellow British rapper Chip took to social media to tease his own new song, "C Freestyle." Fans were quick to notice similarities between their titles, and the fact that they used the same beat, prompting them to speculate. “Ask anybody born after ‘95 who made them wanna jump on grime they tell you it’s me,” Chip rapped in a short snippet, captioning it, "IT CAN GET GRIMEY."

Almost immediately, listeners began to suspect that Chip might diss Central Cee, egging him on in his comments section. "Central Cee count your days my guy," one X user wrote. "Need to see Chip put Central Cee in his place," another said.

Read More: Central Cee Slips & Slides On Thrilling "CC FREESTYLE"

Chip Unleashes New Track Amid Central Cee Beef Rumors

Just before dropping the song, however, Chip proved the rumors to be false. He shared a photo of him and Central Cee to promote the song, making it clear that there's no bad blood. At the time, Central Cee left a heart emoji in his comments section. Upon the release, he put the rumors to rest once and for all, giving Central Cee his flowers and clarifying that he actually finds his success inspiring. “I ain’t one of them olders hating, I tell Central that I rate him,” he rhymes. “His progression’s motivating.” Cench is even featured in the track's accompanying music video, which Chip shared a snippet of on Instagram yesterday. "THAT’S 3 C’S UP CC," he captioned the clip. "@CENTRALCEE BATTERED THIS BEAT HAD TO TAG IN."

So far, listeners are loving "C Freestyle," and many are glad that he opted to team up with Central Cee instead of dissing him. What do you think of Chip's new track? What about him shutting down rumors that he has beef with Central Cee? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Digga D Responds To Central Cee's Disses From Behind Bars

[Via]