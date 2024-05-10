Central Cee Slips & Slides On Thrilling "CC FREESTYLE"

Central Cee and Dave have been the two faces of the United Kingdom rap scene for the last couple of years. They have been bringing in a lot of listeners, especially from the country across the pond, and it has been great to see. Of course, you still have names like Skepta and Giggs doing their thing as well. But the young cats' growth will be important going forward. Both do not drop all that often, but when they do the tracks are rarely duds. That is true when it comes to the latest single from Central Cee, "CC FREESTYLE."

According to Genius, this off-the-dome exercise is a rumored single for Cee's supposed upcoming debut album. The tentative title, CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS, does not have any release date information out, so this could very well be speculation. Regardless of whether or not "CC FREESTYLE" makes it on to a tape, Cench spazzed on this cut. This is just his second release of 2024, following up his love track "I Will" from February.

Listen To "CC FREESTYLE" By Central Cee

On this freestyle, Central Cee spits with great proficiency over Flukes' classic grime instrumental "I Have Nothing." This beat/sample may also sound familiar if you are a hardcore Travis Scott fan. La Flame tried his hand at a similar instrumental when he sped up Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" on "guidance." That was a deeper cut off of his 2016 sophomore album Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "CC FREESTYLE" by Central Cee? Is this one of his best rapping performances he has ever put forth, why or why not? Does this get you hyped for his rumored debut album CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Central Cee. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was gone, went away for a bit

And now I'm back like, "Wait a minute," I'm back

UK Rap ain't dead, I mean, some guys are, but I don't relate

Live Nation can vouch, I'm paid, they gave me an M just to go on stage

Please don't panic, we need another one, DJ Khaled

It's under control 'cause Cee will manage

