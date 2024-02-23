Central Cee Goes Full R&B On "I Will"

Central Cee was one of the handful of talents from the UK who really helped the country represent itself well in 2023. While the West Londoner did not drop a project, his singles and features speak for themselves. From working with the biggest artists like Drake, Pink Pantheress, The Kid LAROI, and Dave, to getting an XXL Freshman bid, he really came into his own. Now, to open up 2024 Central Cee is bringing his first track called "I Will."

However, this is not your typical UK drill Cee that you have become accustomed to. "I Will" sees him take a journey over the R&B genre for a song about giving a promiscuous woman a chance after meeting her at a night club. He raps on this one still but with a more low-key and slower delivery. Some of the lyrics are a little too much though.

Listen To "I Will" By Central Cee

"You got your c***hie shaved just in case you find the right male / Said your body count's twelve, but your p***y tight still." The beat is also a little to generic, but at least Central Cee is exploring different lanes. His year is far from over though, as according to Uproxx, he is nominated for four categories at the BRIT Awards. Those include Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Song Of The Year for "Sprinter" and "Let Go," as well as Artist Of The Year.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "I Will," by Central Cee? Do you like him going into an R&B direction? Is he the hottest UK rapper going right now, why or why not? Do you want to hear a new album from him this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Central Cee. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Go and drop that bomb and watch that s*** go up in flames

You make me feel young again, I don't wanna grow up

I don't even know her, f*** until my d**k don't go up

Movin' your waist, we pick up the pace, I make that s*** go slower

Just give me the date and pick a place and go pack the Rimowa

We can go to Phuket, if you f*** with this

