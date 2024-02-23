Gina Huynh Seems To Shade Yung Miami By Using "Yams" Lingo On Instagram

For reasons as of yet unknown, it seems like Gina Huynh is reigniting her beef with the City Girls' Yung Miami. Moreover, for those unaware, the two called each other out a lot over their respective relationships with Diddy, bonds that have aged poorly and in a worrisome way considering his many sexual assault accusations. Regardless, fans thing that Huynh added more fuel to the fire by writing "Yams" on her Instagram Story, which is the Miami rapper's current rollout "era" on social media and a big part of her branding right now. Again, it's hard to say exactly why this is happening now, but we'll see if either party has anything else to say about the other.

What's more is that their feud, plus the allegations against Sean Combs, have caused many to look back at these connections. For example, Gina Huynh told Tasha K of the abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of Yung Miami's future flame. "He stomped on my stomach really hard. Like, took the wind out of my breath," she shared back in 2019 concerning Diddy. "I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.'" Then, allegedly, he began to punch Huynh in the head and she fought back after having "enough of his s**t."

Yung Miami Seemingly Shaded By Gina Huynh Again

"He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me," Gina Huynh continued. "He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one." Many have wrongfully compared themselves or others to Diddy's past relationships, all of which fall under a dark light now. Huynh also posited that no one who knew what was happening between them tried to stop it. Things apparently got more complicated when Puff offered her $5K to get an abortion after being pregnant with his child, and she claims to have gone through with the procedure but to have not accepted the money.

"I turned [the money] down because I just loved him, I wanted to," Huynh explained. "I was, like, trying to prove that I wasn’t the girl that wanted him for money, I just cared about him, I just wanted him to be nice to me. That’s it." We'll see if this feud continues in any significant way, or if this will no longer overshadow the serious crimes beneath. For more news and the latest updates on Yung Miami, come back to HNHH.

