Central Cee Blesses Fans With Early Christmas Gift On "Entrapreneur"

Central Cee is an artist who has truly exploded in popularity over the last year or two. Overall, UK hip-hop has been coming across the pond in more frequent waves. People want to hear from these artists and it makes a lot of sense as to why. At the end of the day, the UK sound is very interesting. The accents come through and the flows are truly unique. Moreover, the songs are typically packed with personality. CC is one of the artists who has had a ton of crossover appeal and it has made for a huge 2023.

Of course, Central Cee and Dave dropped the track "Sprinter." Their collab together was huge and was one reason for the big year that the UK artist had. Moreover, he also did the "On The Radar" freestyle with Drake. This was one of the biggest hip-hop moments of the year that even led to a famous meme. Considering the year he has had, it is hard to believe he doesn't have a solo single yet. Well, that all changed today as the artist dropped off "Entrapreneur" which came complete with a music video.

Central Cee Does It Again

The song has those typical Central Cee flows that are brimming with charisma. It is a track that has a pretty good play on the words "trap" and "entrepreneur" while also highlighting CC's lyrical ability. He is somebody who is always pushing his craft forward, and we cannot wait to hear what is next. If you are a fan of his, you will definitely appreciate this new cut.

Be sure to let us know what you think about this Central Cee track, in the comments section below. Is he the best rapper out of the UK right now? If not, who is and why do you think they deserve the crown? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. The end of the year is about to bring forth some great stuff.

