Drake Reveals Central Cee Collab Is On The Way

If you have been paying attention to the hip-hop world as of late, you would know that Drake is currently on tour. Overall, this is a massive North American showcase in which he is joined by 21 Savage. This week, Drizzy is in Brooklyn where he is set to play four shows. Two of these have already taken place, and they were filled with storylines. Firstly, Steph and Ayesha Curry showed up on the first night. Secondly, the following night was filled with appearances from Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, and even Central Cee.

As it stands, Central Cee remains one of the biggest news stars in UK rap. His song “Doja” went mega-viral last year, and now, he continues to increase his profile. Drake had given the rapper a shoutout at his Brooklyn show on Tuesday night, and it led to lots of cheers in the crowd. Taking to Instagram last night, the Canadian megastar actually revealed that he has a new collaboration with Central Cee on the horizon.

Drake x Central Cee

Although, it is important to note that they are not dropping a single together. Instead, it looks like they got into the booth for a freestyle with “On The Radar Radio.” “A little exercise on a off day,” Drake wrote in his Instagram caption. Of course, fans were immediately excited about this prospect. For now, however, it remains to be seen when the freestyle will drop. No matter what, people are going to tune in when it does.

Drake is definitely a busy man right now. He is currently in the midst of his tour, and he is also teasing a new album, For All The Dogs. Unfortunately, we still do not know when that album is coming out. We imagine it will arrive at the end of his tour, although if it happens in the middle, we’re sure fans will take it. Let us know your thoughts on his upcoming Central Cee collab, down below.

