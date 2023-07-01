Kim Kardashian Reacts To Dave & Central Cee’s “Sprinter”

There have been plenty of Kim Kardashian shoutouts in pop culture, especially in the music industry. The most recent Kim K name drop comes from Dave and Central Cee. Their song, “Sprinter,” gives the pop culture icon and brand founder her flowers in the very first verse:

“She got thick, but she wanna get thin again

Drinkin’ apple cider vinegar

Wearin’ SKIM ’cause she wanna be Kim and ’em”

This is a reference to Kim Kardashian and her swimwear brand, SKIMS, which features faux leather and shapewear that focuses on body positivity and inclusivity. The company is big on inclusive sizing, and as of July 2023, the brand was valued at over $4 billion. So it only makes sense to get an inter-verse rhyme between “SKIM” and “Kim.”

Kim Kardashian’s Skim Brand Enters Music Culture

Kim Kardashian was hyped about the name drop, but most likely, she was feeling it because her brand name was also dropped in the verse. She is incredibly proud of her clothing brand, and this is nothing if not free publicity. The song has been out since June 1st, so it took Kim K a minute to finally listen to the track and react. The bar works well, creating the framework for English rapper Dave to go into his patented wordplay and fun Easter egg lyricism.

In other Kardashian news, Kim has been reflecting recently on her last few relationships. She admits that she used the Pete Davidson relationship as a way to escape from reality. It was a fast whirlwind for both of them, in what some might say was a rebound from her ex-husband, Kanye. She’s also talked about Ye recently, saying he wanted her to burn his things at the end of the marriage. Despite all of this personal drama, Kim and the rest of the Kardashians are thriving in their respective business ventures. SKIM continues to shake up the fashion industry. And now, it’s wriggled its way into rap music.

