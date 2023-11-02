Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Partners With Swarovski For Exclusive, Shiny Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand continues to grow, expand, and establish itself as a leading voice in fashion. Moreover, the company's latest collab is with none other than Swarovski, melding together their shape-wear with the jewels that their partner is so well-known for. If you're interested in copping a piece or two, it goes live on November 7 at 9AM EST on the SKIMS website and in select Swarovski stores. In an Instagram post, the reality TV star and socialite shared some words on this latest venture. "a first of its kind collaboration that fuses @Swarovski’s iconic glamour with @SKIMS innovative silhouettes, resulting in a unique crystallized collection," she wrote.

Furthermore, this comes just days after SKIMS' announced partnership with the NBA, which is not the end of Kim Kardashian's fashion empire. In fact, she recently expressed a desire to also assume ownership of her ex-husband Kanye West's Yeezy brand one day. But that's irrelevant right now; what matters is that the 43-year-old is very proud of this particular Swarovski collab. "I feel like it really embodies who I am, in being really simplistic, but then I have this full glitzy feminine side," she told The New York Times about the team-up.

Kim Kardashian Unveils SKIMS X Swarovski Collection

Of course, that aforementioned gossip about Kim Kardashian's family and relationship life tends to unfairly overshadow these business moves, at least when it comes to news headlines. While that's an understandable phenomenon, it's also a great way to market brand moves these days. For example, this Swarovski collaboration comes amid comments about Ye's humble lifestyle that premiered on The Kardashian's recently. Well, humble in the comparative sense, because we all know there's no way that word could ever describe the Chicago rapper accurately.

Regardless of all that, it's very clear that SKIMS is by no means suffering as a result. After all, it's all tied to Kim's name at the end of the day, and that alone is bound to nab some attention. It helps that the clothing brand is emerging with its own shadow outside of that, something that the money proves is much larger than any one person. For more news and updates on Kim Kardashian and SKIMS, check back in with HNHH.

