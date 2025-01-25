Central Cee Responds To Aitch's Diss Track, But Not In The Way You'd Expect

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 02: Central Cee plays after the game between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center on January 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Is this a white flag or just a troll?

Central Cee got a lyrical challenge this week from fellow UK rapper Aitch, who launched the "A Guy Called?" diss track against him yesterday (Friday, January 24). The cut levied ghostwriting allegations at Cench, called him a clout-chaser, alleged that his ex girlfriend is actually his cousin (a dig at their resemblance), and overall stepped on him as an MC with lyrical skill, challenging him to step up to the plate. Well, it looks like Cee might either wave the white flag or is just trolling Aitch into a false sense of security, as he commented the following under Aitch's post about the diss: "[crying-laughing emoji] [fire emoji] fair enough."

As such, many fans think that Central Cee pretty much threw in the towel with that IG comment at Aitch, although a more forgiving interpretation is that he will just let the mud roll off his shoulder as a much more global and commercially successful artist. It's disappointing that he might not respond on wax, but then again, we will probably hear a subliminal or two if we don't get a full-on track. In other words, anything's possible. For those unaware, this all came about because Cee dissed the Manchester spitter on his new album Can't Rush Greatness, specifically the track "5 Star."

Central Cee's Comment Under Aitch's Diss Track
Central Cee Aitch
Screenshot via Instagram @aitch

If you're unfamiliar with their work, then you already know where to start with Central Cee amid his 2025 run. As for Aitch, he recently dropped the "Raving In The Studio" collab with Bou, which serves as a solid introduction in its own right apart from the killer "A Guy Called?" diss track. Cench's response falls right into the typical trolling tendencies of platforms like Instagram, but fans hope that they will actually get some bars on the matter.

Only time will tell, though, as Central Cee and Aitch generally seem like two lyricists that would rather focus on their craft and career than entertain petty feuds. Or at least, they would want to make their dominance known through bars rather than IG antics. So the ball's in Cench's court right now, and we wonder whether the "GBP" artist will actually take this seriously or allow his success to tap him out of the ring.

