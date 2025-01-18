Aitch & Bou Flip Gorillaz Classic Into Frenetic UK Rap Cut "Raving In The Studio"

Manchester, UK rapper Aitch is teaming up with Algerian-born producer Bou for one heck of a wild single. It's called "Raving In The Studio" and it's a mixture of UK rap, UK drill, and electronic. It's a bit of a strange combination, but it works so well. Also adding some extra craziness to this track is the fact that Bou and Aitch decided to sample maybe Gorillaz most classic record, "Good Days Inc." It's the ultimate club/rave track as it definitely lives up to its title. It's all over the place tempo wise, with the bridge and chorus offering some semblance of calmness. But once Aitch is hot on the mic again, everything intensifies tenfold.
It's a great record to kick off 2025 with for the "PSYCHO" MC, who had quite the impressive run last year. He centered his focus on sharing singles, as his last project came in 2023 with Lost Files. There, he snagged features from Potter Payper, Cordae, PLK, and Mazza_I20. It was a short release too with just seven songs, so hopefully he comes by with a more substantial offering in terms of length. We can certainly see "Raving In The Studio" doing well at night clubs, but also on IG Reels or TikTok (if the ban is withdrawn). Especially since there's such an emphasis on the production being the focal point. But Aitch also brings it and it's a great tone setter for him going into the rest of the year.
"Raving In The Studio" - Aitch & Bou
Quotable Lyrics:
Man, I'm ravin' in the studio
Ra-ra-ravin' in the studio
Man, I'm ravin' in the studio
The club ain't f***ing open, and I'm ravin' in the studio
F*** it, I ain't fussy, pass the Henny and the Julio