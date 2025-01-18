Aitch & Bou Flip Gorillaz Classic Into Frenetic UK Rap Cut "Raving In The Studio"

Aitch and Bou cooked up a crazy banger with this one.

It's a great record to kick off 2025 with for the "PSYCHO" MC, who had quite the impressive run last year. He centered his focus on sharing singles, as his last project came in 2023 with Lost Files. There, he snagged features from Potter Payper, Cordae, PLK, and Mazza_I20. It was a short release too with just seven songs, so hopefully he comes by with a more substantial offering in terms of length. We can certainly see "Raving In The Studio" doing well at night clubs, but also on IG Reels or TikTok (if the ban is withdrawn). Especially since there's such an emphasis on the production being the focal point. But Aitch also brings it and it's a great tone setter for him going into the rest of the year.

Manchester, UK rapper Aitch is teaming up with Algerian-born producer Bou for one heck of a wild single. It's called "Raving In The Studio" and it's a mixture of UK rap, UK drill, and electronic. It's a bit of a strange combination, but it works so well. Also adding some extra craziness to this track is the fact that Bou and Aitch decided to sample maybe Gorillaz most classic record, "Good Days Inc." It's the ultimate club/rave track as it definitely lives up to its title. It's all over the place tempo wise, with the bridge and chorus offering some semblance of calmness. But once Aitch is hot on the mic again, everything intensifies tenfold.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.