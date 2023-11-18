Aitch Is Coming Out Guns Blazing On “Lost Files”

The UK rap scene is extremely crowded and Aitch is one of those many talents across the pond. He is from New Moston, Manchester, and has been in the rap game for about six years now. He has four projects to his name, with the first dropping in 2017. One thing about him is that he likes to keep his projects short. That way, he can leave no extra room for filler tracks. It is a great thing to see Aitch stay true to, especially during the streaming age.

It is so common nowadays to see rappers pad out their tracklists to run up their streams as much as possible. The music quality is almost always compromised and is a big reason why some people, even other rappers, are saying hip-hop is in a bad state. But, like we said, Aitch is sticking to his guns. He does so with his fifth project, Lost Files.

Listen To Lost Files By Aitch

This one sits at seven tracks and is nearly 21 minutes in length. There were a handful of singles ahead of Aitch's release. In fact, nearly half of the final product was pushed out. "Landslide" with Nafe Smallz, "Murdaside (Remix)," and "Heist" featuring PLK, gave us an idea of the topics at hand. Aitch is ruthless and cold-blooded across the majority of the songs here. Other features include Cordae, Potter Payper, and Mazza_I20.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Aitch, Lost Files? Which tracks are enjoying the most off of the first couple of listens? Is he is the best UK rapper going right now?

Lost Files Tracklist:

Landslide (feat. Nafe Smallz) 42 Boyfriend Murdaside - Remix (feat. Mazza_I20, Potter Payper) FTA Freestyle Flame On (feat. Cordae) Heist (feat. PLK)

