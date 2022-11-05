Gorillaz
- MusicGorillaz Cancel Their September U.S. TourFans are upset about the decision. By Jake Lyda
- MixtapesGorillaz Drops New Album "Cracker Island"Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, and Beck all feature in this experimental project.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureGorillaz Movie Canceled By NetflixThe band had been conceptualizing this project for years. By Diya Singhvi
- SongsGorillaz Return With New Royalty-Inspired "Baby Queen" SongThe English group is preparing to drop off a new album in February of 2023.By Hayley Hynes