London-based group Gorillaz made a triumphant return back in the summer with two tracks – “Cracker Island” featuring Thundercat, and “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala, along with an announcement that their next album is due to drop in early 2023.

After a few months of silence, the “Clint Eastwood” hitmakers have returned this Friday (November 4) with another new track, this one called “Baby Queen,” inspired by co-creator Damon Albarn’s encounter with a real-life princess back in 1997.

As Uproxx notes, the royal figure in question in Sirivannavari of Thailand, who has been a muse for the artist for several years now. “The reason I’ve written a song about it is because I had a dream about this princess very recently; she’d grown up and we spent time in my dream together, her as a woman,” Albarn told the LA Times in early 2022.

“Down in the abyss where the night / Never turns to daylight / She kept me in a polaroid / That was kept upon her wall,” the magical track goes as Gorillaz reflect on the undeniable allure of the “Baby Queen.”

The group’s forthcoming album is called Cracker Island, though it’s been announced long before its forthcoming drop date of February 24.

Stream “Baby Queen” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates on all our fire new releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Down in the abyss where the night

Never turns to daylight

She kept me in a polaroid

That was kept upon her wall

[Via] [Via]