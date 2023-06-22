Alternative rock group Gorillaz has been enjoying continued success since the release of their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. Unfortunately, they are canceling their upcoming September 2023 U.S. tour. Citing “scheduling conflicts,” the band, comprised of musician Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett, is no longer coming stateside. The tour was going to highlight Cracker Island at a few U.S. venues. They announced the concerts only a few weeks ago. Now, they’re pulling the plug.

Gorillaz is refunding their fans for the shows, which were going to feature plenty of collaborations. Some of the performers who were going to join included Lil Yachty, Kaytranada, and Remi Wolfe. Back in April, at Coachella, the band was on stage with Bad Bunny and De La Soul, among others. The U.S. venues included arenas in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and Austin, TX. Sadly, they will play at zero of those venues for the time being.

Gorillaz World Tour and What’s Next

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 19: Damon Albarn of Gorillaz is seen arriving at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show is seen on April 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Back in 2022, Gorillaz went on a massive World Tour where they debuted plenty of new material from what would end up being the tracklist of Cracker Island. For that tour, they traveled to South America, Europe, Australia, and North America. However, they ran into show cancelations on that tour as well. A scheduled performance in Queensland, Australia, was shut down due to torrential rain. In February of this year, they released a deluxe version of Cracker Island, adding five bonus tracks.

Unluckily, Gorillaz knows plenty about canceling promising projects. Earlier this year, the band paired up with Netflix to produce a movie Albarn and Hewlett had been conceptualizing for a long time. However, due to cutbacks in Netflix’s animation department, the streaming giant scrapped the film. A victim of streaming content saturation, Gorillaz shelved the movie indefinitely. Hopefully, the band can get back out there soon. Perhaps they’ll find another time to grace America with their unique sound in front of thousands of people.

