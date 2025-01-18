Ja Morant Unveils New "Ja Raffe" Player's Exclusive

BY Ben Atkinson 3.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-Ja-2-Ja-Raffe-Giraffe-PE
Image via Ja Morant
The story of this colorway goes back to 2020.

Ja Morant has unveiled a unique Nike Ja 2 PE called "Ja Raffe," paying tribute to his connection with the Memphis Zoo giraffe named in his honor. The story began in 2020 when the zoo named the giraffe "Ja Raffe" to celebrate Morant’s arrival in Memphis. At the time, both were the same height, but the giraffe has since grown significantly and now resides at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. The "Ja Raffe" sneaker features a bold giraffe-inspired design, with tan and brown patches covering the entire upper. A soft pink foam midsole and matching pink outsole add contrast, giving the shoe a playful and eye-catching look.

The Swoosh, outlined in black, comes in a pastel pink to tie the theme together. Brown laces complement the earthy tones of the design. While the "Ja Raffe" is a standout addition to the Nike Ja 2 lineup, it remains a player-exclusive model with no plans for a public release. This PE perfectly captures Morant’s personality and creativity, blending his love for Memphis with his bold on-court style. The "Ja Raffe" is yet another example of how Morant continues to make a statement both in the game and in sneaker culture.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Honors Mother’s Day

"Ja Raffe" Nike Ja 2

The sneakers feature a vibrant light pink rubber sole and a giraffe-styled midsole. Further, that midsole theme continues into the uppers, featuring an all-giraffe look. Also, a vibrant light pink Nike Swoosh is on the sides, matching the sole. Finally, brown laces complete this pair. We do not have a look at the heels or the tongues, but assume both Nike and Ja's branding will be present on both.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Ja 2 "Ja Raffe" PE will not be available for purchase. This exclusive sneaker is strictly a "Player's Edition," reserved for Ja Morant. There are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court or in any retail setting. Its rarity only adds to the allure, making it a true collector’s dream if it were ever to surface.

Read More: Jordan Brand Brings Subtle Elegance With “Sail/Igloo” Colorway

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memphis Grizzlies v Chicago Bulls Sneakers The Nike Ja 2 Goes "Heart Eyes" For Valentine's Day 2025 274
Murray State v Marquette Sneakers Nike Ja 2 "Murray State HOF" PE Exclusive Look Revealed 606
Nike-Ja-1-PE-Autograph-Medium-Soft-Pink-FV1281-600-4 Sneakers Nike Ja 1 “Day One” Just Released 810
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies Sneakers Ja Morant's "Heart Eyes" Nike Ja 2 Surfaces For Valentine's Day 2025 465