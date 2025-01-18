Ja Morant Unveils New "Ja Raffe" Player's Exclusive

Ja Morant has unveiled a unique Nike Ja 2 PE called "Ja Raffe," paying tribute to his connection with the Memphis Zoo giraffe named in his honor. The story began in 2020 when the zoo named the giraffe "Ja Raffe" to celebrate Morant’s arrival in Memphis. At the time, both were the same height, but the giraffe has since grown significantly and now resides at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. The "Ja Raffe" sneaker features a bold giraffe-inspired design, with tan and brown patches covering the entire upper. A soft pink foam midsole and matching pink outsole add contrast, giving the shoe a playful and eye-catching look.

The Swoosh, outlined in black, comes in a pastel pink to tie the theme together. Brown laces complement the earthy tones of the design. While the "Ja Raffe" is a standout addition to the Nike Ja 2 lineup, it remains a player-exclusive model with no plans for a public release. This PE perfectly captures Morant’s personality and creativity, blending his love for Memphis with his bold on-court style. The "Ja Raffe" is yet another example of how Morant continues to make a statement both in the game and in sneaker culture.

