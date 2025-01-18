Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" Honors Mother’s Day

The Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” arrives just in time for Mother’s Day 2025, showcasing Jordan Brand’s dedication to creating thoughtful designs for women. Inspired by the delicate Forget Me Not flower, this release blends soft colors with intricate detailing, making it a standout in any collection. The sneaker features a clean white leather base, complemented by soothing light blue accents on the wings, heel tab, and mesh underlays. Floral-inspired lace charms in matching blue tones add a playful and elegant touch, emphasizing the theme. The iconic Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the tongue and heel, tying together the timeless Air Jordan branding.

A light blue midsole paired with a slightly translucent outsole completes the design, offering both style and functionality. The padded collar and tongue ensure comfort, while the visible Air unit enhances cushioning for all-day wear. This colorway perfectly balances femininity and boldness, making it versatile for any occasion. Jordan Brand’s attention to detail shines in this release, from the subtle floral elements to the premium materials. Whether as a gift or a personal pick-up, the “Forget Me Not” Air Jordan 4 is a heartfelt addition to the lineup, celebrating the beauty and strength of women everywhere.

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole, with different shades, and a similar midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather, with matching overlays. Further, blue details include the laces and lace supports, along with the material under the netting. Also, floral details are placed on the laces. Finally, blue Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” will be released on May 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. With its elegant design and timely release, this pair will be a perfect gift for Mother’s Day.

