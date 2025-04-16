The Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" Is Made For Mother’s Day

BY Ben Atkinson 135 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-forget-me-not-sneaker-news
Image via @thesolesorcerer
The Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 with floral accents and fresh in-hand photos.

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” is set to honor Mother’s Day 2025 with a heartfelt design and seasonal colorway. Inspired by the symbolic flower of remembrance, this pair celebrates love and legacy through soft tones and delicate detailing. It blends heritage with emotion, marking a memorable moment for Jordan Brand’s ongoing women’s lineup. This upcoming release adds a floral twist to the iconic Air Jordan 4, a silhouette that debuted in 1989 during the peak of Michael Jordan’s early dominance. Tinker Hatfield’s fourth signature model for Jordan introduced functional mesh paneling, visible Air cushioning, and the now-classic “Flight” script logo on the tongue.

Over the decades, the sneaker has become one of the most beloved models in the Jordan catalog, known for both performance and cultural impact. New in-hand photos show the “Forget Me Not” colorway dressed in crisp white leather with pastel blue overlays and unique lace flowers. A matching special-edition box also helps set the tone for this sentimental drop. Whether worn as a tribute or added to a collection, this pair offers elegance with every step. With Mother's Day just around the corner, this release brings emotion to the forefront.

Read More: This Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Comes With A Twist And New Release Date

Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” features a white leather base with pastel blue accents throughout. Floral patches adorn the laces for a whimsical, heartfelt look. Matching Jumpman logos hit the tongue, heel, and outsole. A translucent outsole and soft blue lining complete the clean aesthetic. The special packaging is decorated with Jumpman and forget-me-not graphics, making this women’s-exclusive release one to remember.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” will be released on May 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. The release will land just in time for Mother’s Day, adding meaning to its floral-inspired theme. As part of Jordan Brand’s women’s lineup, this drop blends sentiment and style in a standout way.

Read More: First On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" Honors Mother’s Day 2.3K
Forget-me-nots-Jordan-Air-Ship-From-Bud-To-Flower-FQ4123-105 Sneakers Jordan Air Ship x Forget-me-nots “From Bud To Flower” Photos 532
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers First On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” 170
air-jordan-4-rm-aluminum-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 RM "Aluminum" Is Ready For Summer 681