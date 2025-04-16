The Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" Is Made For Mother’s Day

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” is set to honor Mother’s Day 2025 with a heartfelt design and seasonal colorway. Inspired by the symbolic flower of remembrance, this pair celebrates love and legacy through soft tones and delicate detailing. It blends heritage with emotion, marking a memorable moment for Jordan Brand’s ongoing women’s lineup. This upcoming release adds a floral twist to the iconic Air Jordan 4, a silhouette that debuted in 1989 during the peak of Michael Jordan’s early dominance. Tinker Hatfield’s fourth signature model for Jordan introduced functional mesh paneling, visible Air cushioning, and the now-classic “Flight” script logo on the tongue.

Over the decades, the sneaker has become one of the most beloved models in the Jordan catalog, known for both performance and cultural impact. New in-hand photos show the “Forget Me Not” colorway dressed in crisp white leather with pastel blue overlays and unique lace flowers. A matching special-edition box also helps set the tone for this sentimental drop. Whether worn as a tribute or added to a collection, this pair offers elegance with every step. With Mother's Day just around the corner, this release brings emotion to the forefront.

The Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” features a white leather base with pastel blue accents throughout. Floral patches adorn the laces for a whimsical, heartfelt look. Matching Jumpman logos hit the tongue, heel, and outsole. A translucent outsole and soft blue lining complete the clean aesthetic. The special packaging is decorated with Jumpman and forget-me-not graphics, making this women’s-exclusive release one to remember.