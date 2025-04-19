Ben’s Chili Bowl Hosts Surprise Drop Of Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

BY Ben Atkinson 167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-og-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Jordan Brand
The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” gets an early drop at Ben’s Chili Bowl ahead of its official May release.

The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” has made its surprise return with a special early drop at the iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington DC. A wider release is still set for May, but this early launch adds new energy to a classic.

First introduced in 1989, the “White Cement” colorway helped solidify the Jordan 4 as one of the most beloved models in the entire Air Jordan lineup. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was built for performance and brought visible Air cushioning to the hardwood.

The “White Cement” stood out then, and still does, with its sharp contrast of black and speckled grey against crisp white leather. This new drop stays true to the original design while celebrating the community. Ben’s Chili Bowl, a cultural fixture in DC, hosted the early release with special collaborative branding throughout the restaurant.

Jordan Brand and local label Somewhere even produced a custom “Cemented In History” T-shirt for the event.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Glows In Pastel For Mother’s Day

Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Release Date

The iconic sneaker in “White Cement” returns with bright white leather uppers, speckled cement grey accents, and Nike Air branding on the heel. Red Jumpman logos pop on the tongue, while black detailing hits the midsole and wings.

The sneaker rides on a visible Air unit and classic rubber outsole. Early pairs dropped at Ben’s Chili Bowl with exclusive merch. The wider release lands in May and fans are more than excited.

The photos show both the restaurant setting and detailed shots of the sneaker itself. The pair retains its signature Nike Air branding, speckled heel tab, and familiar black and red accents. The rollout adds a fresh chapter to a sneaker already rich in legacy.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released.

Read More: New Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Photos Just Landed

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-og-white-cement-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” Set to Return This May 1378
air-jordan-4-og-white-cement-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Is Finally Returning In 2025 30.9K
air-jordan-4-og-white-cement-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Looks Clean In Fresh Preview 9.0K
Air-Jordan-4-White-Cement-FV5029-100-1 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Return Receives In-Hand Photos 2.9K