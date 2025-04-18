Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Glows In Pastel For Mother’s Day

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” is officially dropping in May with a clean, elegant design perfect for spring. Official photos have just landed, revealing a mix of crisp white leather and soft pastel blue accents.

This special release honors Mother’s Day, pairing timeless style with subtle celebration. The Air Jordan 4 has always been a staple in the Jordan lineup.

First released in 1989, the silhouette stood out for its visible Air unit and mesh detailing. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it became iconic after Michael Jordan’s legendary "The Shot" against Cleveland.

Over the decades, the AJ4 has seen countless colorways, collaborations, and retros, but it’s rare to see one designed specifically to celebrate mothers. That’s where this “Forget Me Not” edition shines. The soft color palette reflects the calm, nurturing energy of the occasion. It balances simplicity and statement.

Being a women's exclusive, it brings more representation to female sneakerheads and collectors. In the photos provided, details like the baby blue netting and matching Jumpman branding stand out. The leather looks premium, and the icy outsole adds a modern touch.

This isn’t just a pair of sneakers, it’s a thoughtful tribute wrapped in Jordan heritage.

Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” features white leather uppers with baby blue accents on the eyelets, mesh panels, and heel tab. The Jumpman branding matches the icy blue sole.

Soft fleece lining adds comfort, while traditional AJ4 details keep things grounded in heritage. It’s clean, seasonal, and symbolic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” will be released on May 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

This pair blends classic design with emotional meaning. It’s more than just a sneaker, it’s a tribute. Expect demand to spike once release day arrives.

Image via Nike