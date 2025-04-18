Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Glows In Pastel For Mother’s Day

BY Ben Atkinson 38 Views
Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” brings a fresh colorway to celebrate Mother’s Day and official photos are now available.

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” is officially dropping in May with a clean, elegant design perfect for spring. Official photos have just landed, revealing a mix of crisp white leather and soft pastel blue accents.

This special release honors Mother’s Day, pairing timeless style with subtle celebration. The Air Jordan 4 has always been a staple in the Jordan lineup.

First released in 1989, the silhouette stood out for its visible Air unit and mesh detailing. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it became iconic after Michael Jordan’s legendary "The Shot" against Cleveland.

Over the decades, the AJ4 has seen countless colorways, collaborations, and retros, but it’s rare to see one designed specifically to celebrate mothers. That’s where this “Forget Me Not” edition shines. The soft color palette reflects the calm, nurturing energy of the occasion. It balances simplicity and statement.

Being a women's exclusive, it brings more representation to female sneakerheads and collectors. In the photos provided, details like the baby blue netting and matching Jumpman branding stand out. The leather looks premium, and the icy outsole adds a modern touch.

This isn’t just a pair of sneakers, it’s a thoughtful tribute wrapped in Jordan heritage.

Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not”
Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” features white leather uppers with baby blue accents on the eyelets, mesh panels, and heel tab. The Jumpman branding matches the icy blue sole.

Soft fleece lining adds comfort, while traditional AJ4 details keep things grounded in heritage. It’s clean, seasonal, and symbolic.

Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Forget Me Not” will be released on May 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. 

This pair blends classic design with emotional meaning. It’s more than just a sneaker, it’s a tribute. Expect demand to spike once release day arrives.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
