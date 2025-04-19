Air Jordan 4 RM “Military Black” Keeps Things Clean

Jordan Brand is rolling out another clean colorway of its latest remix model with the Air Jordan 4 RM “Military Black.” This pair is expected to drop during the Summer 2025 season and arrives with a sleek, performance-ready design.

Nike continues to explore low-top variations of classic models, and this iteration delivers a fresh take while still nodding to Jordan heritage. The “Military Black” features a neutral palette. It blends white leather with grey suede on the mudguards and soft black accents along the collar and midsole.

A subtle gum outsole adds a bit of retro flair. The sneaker’s build combines smooth overlays with a breathable mesh upper and padded sockliner, keeping comfort and style in check. The Jordan 4 RM is a relatively new silhouette that builds off the legacy of the original Air Jordan 4.

First released in 1989, the AJ4 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and became iconic for its visible Air unit, plastic wings, and mesh side panels. The RM, or remastered, version keeps that DNA but introduces modern performance tweaks and streamlined construction.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Military Black”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Military Black” features a white leather base with grey suede overlays and breathable mesh underlays. Also, black detailing appears on the tongue, lining, and midsole, with a gum rubber outsole adding contrast.

Also, a visible Air unit sits in the heel for cushioning. Further, the sneaker is finished with classic Nike Air branding on the back and tonal stitching throughout the upper.

The photos above give a closer look at the details. From the sharp color contrast to the classic Nike Air heel branding, the “Military Black” is shaping up to be a summer staple. More release info should surface soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "Military Black" is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike