Air Jordan 4 RM Returns In Familiar “White Cement” Look

The Air Jordan 4 RM “White Cement” revives one of Jordan Brand’s most recognizable colorways. It carries the same heritage that made the original Air Jordan 4 such an icon.

This version strips the model down to its essentials while keeping its attitude intact. The “RM” stands for “Remastered,” and that idea fits perfectly here.

The pair reimagines the past while keeping one foot firmly in the present. Jordan Brand introduced the Air Jordan 4 in 1989, and it quickly became a cultural symbol. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was known for its mesh panels, visible Air unit, and aggressive shape.

Michael Jordan wore the original pair during some of his most legendary moments. The silhouette has since evolved, inspiring spin-offs like this modernized RM version. The “White Cement” colorway remains one of the most beloved designs in sneaker history.

Its clean mix of white, black, and gray with speckled accents gives it a distinct character. Now, the RM version brings that same aesthetic to a sleeker, low-profile silhouette. The result feels both familiar and new, bridging generations of sneaker culture.

The photos show how this design captures the legacy of the original while offering a fresh perspective. It’s a nostalgic nod that still manages to feel contemporary. Expect it to arrive later this fall.

Air Jordan 4 RM “White Cement”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “White Cement” features a white leather upper paired with speckled gray TPU overlays. Black accents on the heel branding and midsole add contrast.

Red Jumpman logos appear on the tongue for a sharp pop of color. The sculpted heel tab and updated shape make the RM model distinct while staying loyal to the DNA of the Air Jordan 4.

Underfoot, a visible Air unit ensures comfort, and the classic cement pattern ties it all together. It’s a clean, modern take on one of the most famous colorways in Jordan history.

Sneaker News reports that the PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM “White Cement” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they are released.

Image via Nike