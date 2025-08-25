Air Jordan 4 RM “Gamma Blue” Offers A Fresh Classic Look

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Gamma Blue” shows just how versatile the Jordan 4 legacy can be. This reimagined version trims the high-cut build down into something sleeker, offering a modern edge while holding onto the DNA that made the silhouette a classic.

The Gamma Blue accents instantly stand out, giving the shoe a vibrant identity. When the Jordan 4 first dropped in 1989, it wasn’t just another basketball shoe. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was lightweight, breathable, and built for performance.

Michael Jordan made history in the model, and it became a fixture in sneaker culture. Over time, the Jordan 4 found life beyond the court, cementing itself as a staple in fashion, music, and streetwear.

Every new release adds another chapter to that story, and the RM version continues that tradition by experimenting without losing its roots. The Gamma Blue colorway taps into the bold, eye-catching style that has always been part of the Jordan Brand’s identity.

It’s a color that commands attention, yet it still feels wearable in everyday settings. The mix of black suede, mesh, and the bright overlays give it contrast and energy.

As the photos highlight, this sneaker offers a strong balance of innovation and heritage, all while showing off one of the most striking color choices of the season.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Gamma Blue”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Gamma Blue” pairs black suede and mesh with glossy blue overlays for a sharp look. Its layered upper blends textures, with the bright panels wrapping around the heel and eyelets.

A tonal black midsole sits above a translucent outsole finished in Gamma Blue, adding depth to the design. Nike Air branding stands out on the heel in the same bright shade, tying everything together.

The forefoot features suede for a softer touch, while mesh keeps the shoe breathable. Jumpman logos on the tongue bring in the final detail, making this one of the boldest RM releases.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Gamma Blue” will be released soon in 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $155 when they are released

Image via Nike