Jordan Spizike Low “Do The Right Thing” Honors Brooklyn Roots

The Jordan Spizike Low “Do The Right Thing” pays tribute to Spike Lee’s iconic 1989 film with a colorway rooted in cultural history. This pair stands out with nods to Brooklyn and Lee’s lasting impact on both basketball and cinema.

The shoe blends storytelling and heritage in a way few sneakers can. The Spizike itself has always been about legacy. First released in 2006, it fused elements from the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5, 6, and 20 into one bold silhouette.

The Low version trims down the design while keeping that same mashup spirit alive. By linking Michael Jordan’s career with Spike Lee’s creative influence, the model became a sneakerhead favorite. The “Do The Right Thing” edition extends this history, emphasizing Lee’s cultural footprint while highlighting Jordan Brand’s ties to New York.

The latest images showcase clean white leather contrasted by cement print overlays, with hits of red, green, and black bringing the theme to life. Special heel badges celebrate Spike Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule production company.

Seen in the photos above, the shoe balances retro details with storytelling flair, reminding us why the Spizike holds a unique place in the Jordan lineup.

Read More: 5 Best Air Jordan 4 Collabs That Rival The Undefeated Air Jordan 4

Jordan Spizike Low “Do The Right Thing”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Spizike Low “Do The Right Thing” arrives with a crisp white leather upper paired with iconic elephant print overlays on the toe and heel. Also pops of red land on the eyelets and outsole, while green accents hit the heel tab and lace toggle.

Also acream midsole adds vintage appeal, contrasting against the black heel counter. Further the outsole mixes red and black for added dimension, rounding out the bold color blocking.

On the back, special badges showcase the Brooklyn roots of Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule production company. Classic Jordan branding appears on the tongue, keeping the sneaker tied to its basketball DNA.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Do The Right Thing” will be released 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $165 when they are released.

Image via Nike