Jordan Son Of Mars Low Returns In Classic Colorways

The Jordan Son of Mars Low “Black Cement,” “White Cement,” “Cement Grey,” and “Do The Right Thing” will return in 2026. This marks a comeback for a hybrid model that first turned heads in the early 2010s.

Inspired by Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon character, the silhouette fuses elements from several iconic Jordan sneakers. The return of the Son of Mars Low speaks to how Jordan Brand leans on nostalgia while bringing back fan favorites.

The hybrid design pulls from classics like the Jordan 3, Jordan 4, Jordan 5, Jordan 6, and Jordan 20. While hybrids often divide opinions, the Son of Mars Low built a loyal following thanks to its bold styling and connection to Spike Lee.

Michael Jordan’s sneakers have always carried weight far beyond the court. They’ve told stories of performance, culture, and creativity. The Son of Mars Low added another chapter by blending history into one shoe.

Seeing pairs return now reminds fans of the experimental energy that shaped Jordan Brand in the 2000s and 2010s. Official images show details like elephant print, bold overlays, and pops of red.

The pairs pictured reflect the same loud presence the model became known for. With four colorways lined up, 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for hybrid Jordans.

The Jordan Son of Mars Low returns with a bold mix of classic Jordan details. Note that the imges in this article are of the 2015 "Black Cement" release.

The upper combines smooth leather with perforated panels for a structured look. Elephant print overlays run across the midfoot and heel, adding heritage flair.

Pops of red hit the tongue and branding, balancing the black, white, and grey base tones. A visible Air unit sits in the heel for cushioning, while a durable rubber outsole completes the build.

The design merges elements from multiple iconic Jordans, giving the sneaker a layered, mashup appeal. Each colorway delivers a familiar yet fresh take on Jordan Brand history.