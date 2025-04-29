A Presidential Pair: Jordan Spizike Low “Obama” Surfaces

jordan-spizike-low-obama-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Spizike Low “Obama” pays tribute to the pair once gifted to Barack Obama, returning with historic flair and standout design.

The Jordan Spizike Low “Obama” finally hits retail, more than a decade after making headlines. First gifted by Spike Lee to President Barack Obama in 2012, this bold colorway now gets an official release.

The pair serves as a rare cultural bridge between sneakers, politics, and one of Jordan Brand’s most unique hybrid models. The Spizike combines elements from the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5, and 6. Designed as a tribute to Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon character, the silhouette has always embraced storytelling.

This “Obama” version adds a layer of personal history. It’s the same pair Spike handed to the President, making it one of the more iconic one-offs from the brand’s archive. The updated release features vibrant details and symbolic nods throughout.

Spike Lee’s face and his 40 Acres and a Mule logo proudly stamp the heels, cementing his influence on the design. From the elephant print overlays to the mix of bright red, blue, and yellow, this sneaker honors its original moment while bringing new energy.

The photos, including the now-famous shot of Spike and Obama holding the pair, give this colorway even deeper significance.

Jordan Spizike Low “Obama”
jordan-spizike-low-obama-sneaker-news
Jordan Spizike Low “Obama”

The Jordan Spizike Low “Obama” blends classic Jordan features with bold, story-driven details. White leather covers the upper, paired with red accents, black overlays, and elephant print at the heel and toe. The midsole houses visible Air cushioning, while vibrant blue and yellow hits give the shoe energy.

Red laces and signature lace toggles sit up top. Most striking are the heel tabs, featuring Spike Lee’s portrait and 40 Acres and a Mule logo. A mashup of iconic Jordan elements, this pair balances nostalgia, heritage, and cultural relevance in one.

Jordan Spizike Low “Obama” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Obama” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

jordan-spizike-low-obama-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-spizike-low-obama-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

