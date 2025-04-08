Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust” Available Now Ahead Of Nike Release

BY Ben Atkinson 78 Views
jordan-spizike-low-canyon-rust-sneaker-news
Image via Shoe Palace
The Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust” is available now at Shoe Palace with a wider Nike release expected soon, here’s what you need to know.

The Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust” delivers a tonal makeover rooted in warm, natural tones. This lifestyle-ready colorway is available now at Shoe Palace, offering a chance to grab the pair before its expected wider release through Nike. While the Jordan Spizike often flies under the radar, it has quietly carved out a niche as a bold hybrid silhouette with deep ties to Jordan Brand history. First launched in 2006, the Spizike combines iconic elements from models like the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5, and 6. Designed as a tribute to Spike Lee and his legendary Mars Blackmon character, the sneaker honors the fusion of hoops, culture, and cinema.

Over the years, the model has seen wild colorways, clean neutrals, and everything in between. Its low-top version brings a more wearable twist without sacrificing the silhouette’s statement feel. The new “Canyon Rust” colorway leans into a rugged, desert-inspired palette. It’s a fitting look for spring and summer rotation. In the photos provided, the materials and textured layers show off the sneaker’s design roots. While not a performance model, the Spizike Low continues to push Jordan Brand’s creative boundaries. Expect more colorways to follow if this one gains traction.

Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust”
jordan-spizike-low-canyon-rust-sneaker-news
Image via Shoe Palace

The Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust” features a suede upper dressed in dusty red tones. Tonal laces, plastic support wings, and mesh overlays blend seamlessly. Elephant print accents wrap the toe and heel. A dark pony midsole houses visible Air cushioning. Branding on the tongue and heel completes the package. It’s bold but wearable, with a layered look that nods to several classic Jordans.

Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Canyon Rust” was just released at Shoe Palace, and a release is expected for Nike very soon. The retail price of the sneakers is $160.

jordan-spizike-low-canyon-rust-sneaker-news
Image via Shoe Palace
jordan-spizike-low-canyon-rust-sneaker-news
Image via Shoe Palace

