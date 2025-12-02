Jordan Spizike Low "Bred" Set To Return This Month

The Jordan Spizike Low "Bred" is set to return this year, bringing one of the most recognizable mashups in the Jordan catalog back into the spotlight. The Spizike line has always been a tribute to Spike Lee’s role in shaping early Jordan Brand culture.

This new low-top version leans on that legacy with a classic mix of Black, Red, White, and Cement Grey. It blends elements from the Jordan 3, 4, 5, and 6, and the combination still works because the color story ties everything together.

This pair feels familiar, but the low-top build gives it a slightly different attitude. It looks lighter and easier to wear every day, while still keeping the bold personality the Spizike is known for. The elephant print overlays, speckled wing panels, and red lace accents all nod to iconic Jordan moments without feeling recycled.

The heel tabs also call back to Spike Lee’s film history, which has always been baked into the DNA of the model. If Jordan Brand really does release it in the coming months, the Spizike Low "Bred" could pull in both longtime collectors and younger buyers who never got a chance at the older versions. It’s a drop worth keeping an eye on.

Jordan Spizike Low “Bred”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Spizike Low "Bred" comes dressed in black leather with textured elephant print overlays. The upper mixes tumbled and smooth leather, giving the shoe a layered look.

Red accents hit the lace locks, eyelets, and tongue logo. Cement Grey appears on the wing panels with black speckling.

The midsole uses white and black, while the outsole pops in red. The heel features Spizike branding in a red circular badge and the shoe has a low-cut collar with white lining for contrast. Overall, it has a sharp, bold look that fits the classic Bred theme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” will be released in December 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they are released.

Image via Nike