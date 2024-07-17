Jordan Spizike Low “UNC” Officially Revealed

The Spizike gets the classic colorway.

The Jordan Spizike Low is gearing up for an exciting release in the "UNC" colorway. This fresh edition pays homage to the classic University of North Carolina color scheme. The shoe features a mostly white upper, creating a clean and timeless look. Also, university blue details add vibrant accents, capturing the spirit of the UNC Tar Heels. These blue highlights are found on the eyelets, lining, and branding, bringing the design to life. The combination of white and blue ensures a standout presence on and off the court. Further, grey elephant print details add texture and depth to the sneaker.

This iconic pattern wraps around the heel and toe, offering a touch of classic Jordan heritage. The elephant print is subtle yet impactful, enhancing the overall aesthetic. It combines features from various Air Jordan models, making it a fan favorite. This "UNC" colorway brings a new dimension to the silhouette, perfect for both collectors and casual wearers. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release. The "UNC" colorway is set to be a must-have. Keep an eye out for the drop and add this stylish pair to your rotation.

Read More: The 7 Best Nike Running Sneakers

"UNC" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in grey and a midsole in white create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, accented with a grey elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, white mesh lines the sides. University blue accents are located above the midsole and the lace supports. Finally, more UNC blue Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.



More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “UNC” will be released on November 1st. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.



Image via Nike