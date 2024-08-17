Jordan Spizike Low “UNC” Officially Unveiled

A new sneaker gets the UNC treatment this fall.

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to launch in the "UNC" colorway, a nod to the University of North Carolina's iconic palette. This new release showcases a mostly white upper, paired with university blue accents that embody the spirit of the UNC Tar Heels. Highlights in blue pop on the eyelets, lining, and branding, adding a lively contrast. The mix of white and blue stands out both on and off the court. Additionally, grey elephant print details introduce texture and a nod to Jordan's heritage, wrapping around the heel and toe.

This familiar pattern offers a subtle yet significant touch, enhancing the sneaker’s overall look. It incorporates elements from several Air Jordan models, securing its popularity among fans. This "UNC" edition introduces a fresh twist to the silhouette, appealing to both collectors and casual wearers. Sneaker enthusiasts are keenly anticipating its release, making the "UNC" colorway a highly anticipated addition. Watch for this release to elevate your sneaker collection.

"UNC" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A grey rubber sole and a white midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heel, form the foundation of the sneakers. Additionally, the uppers, crafted from white leather, showcase grey elephant print along the toebox and heels for a striking look. White mesh on the sides adds to the texture, while university blue accents brighten the midsole and lace supports. Finally, UNC blue Jordan branding on the tongues and heels completes the design

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “UNC” will be released sometime this November. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.

Image via Nike