A First Look At The Jordan Spizike Low “Beef And Broccoli”

The Jordan Spizike Low “Beef And Broccoli” is set to join Jordan Brand’s growing lineup this year. It brings back a colorway that has long resonated with New York streetwear culture. Known for its rugged mix of earthy tones, this edition transforms the hybrid Spizike into a sneaker that balances lifestyle appeal with hoops heritage.

The Spizike itself first launched in 2006 as a tribute to Spike Lee. Also his iconic Mars Blackmon character from the classic Nike campaigns. The model pulls elements from several Air Jordan silhouettes, including the AJ3, AJ4, AJ5, AJ6, AJ9, and AJ20.

Over time, it’s carved out its own niche, appealing to those who appreciate the mashup aesthetic as much as the history behind it. The “Beef And Broccoli” nickname comes from its military-inspired palette. It was popularized in the 1990s through Timberland boots in brown and olive shades.

That gritty style became a New York staple and has since influenced countless sneaker releases. With Jordan Brand now revisiting the look on the Spizike Low, it ties together hoops legacy and street heritage in one package.

Official photos highlight the mix of green, brown, and black with red accents on the heel. The shots show just how naturally this pair carries the “Beef And Broccoli” story into the Jordan lineup.

The Jordan Spizike Low “Beef And Broccoli” comes dressed in olive green textile with brown suede overlays and black elephant print mudguards. Also the heel features red circular badges with Brooklyn-inspired detailing, adding a unique twist to the design.

A black midsole with visible Air cushioning provides contrast, while the outsole keeps things grounded in tonal black. Further the laces feature speckled patterns for subtle flair.

Hints of red also appear on the tongue logo, breaking up the earth-tone palette. Durable materials, layered textures, and heritage detailing make this pair ready for everyday wear while staying true to its street-inspired roots.

Kicks on Fire reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Beef And Broccoli” will be released in December 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they are released.

