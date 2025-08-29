Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” Official Images

air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” takes the iconic basketball silhouette onto the gridiron with images highlighting its design.

The Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” has surfaced with official images, bringing one of the most iconic Jordan colorways onto the football field. This cleated version transforms a classic basketball silhouette into high-performance gear for athletes who want heritage style with on-field functionality.

It carries the same design DNA as the legendary sneaker that first dropped in 1989. The pair comes dressed in clean white leather, accented with speckled cement overlays and bold black details. A bright red Jumpman logo on the tongue adds a pop of color.

While the design looks nearly identical to the basketball original, the outsole swaps traditional cushioning for durable cleat traction. This ensures players get the grip and support needed on turf or grass. The Air Jordan 4 remains one of Tinker Hatfield’s most celebrated designs, often remembered for its mesh side panels, visible Air unit, and bold structural wings.

Its crossover into football represents Jordan Brand’s commitment to fusing culture with performance. New photos show how faithfully this cleat stays true to its basketball roots while adapting to a new sport. Fans of the “White Cement” can now enjoy the classic look in a way built for competition beyond the basketball court.

Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement”
air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” features premium white leather across the upper, paired with cement grey overlays splattered with black speckle. Black accents highlight the lace wings, mesh underlays, and inner lining.

A red Jumpman logo stands out on the tongue, while a black Jumpman is stamped at the heel. The midsole is white, transitioning into a durable cleated outsole also covered in cement speckle for a bold finish.

The pair mixes heritage style with field-ready performance, making it one of the most eye-catching cleats to date.

Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” will be released on September 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

