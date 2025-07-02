Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” Takes Flight

BY Ben Atkinson 19 Views
air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via NIke
The Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat "White Cement" takes a classic court icon to the field in a way that’s got sneakerheads paying attention.

The Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat White Cement is bringing a legendary hardwood design to the football field this fall. With its clean color scheme and sharp details, this cleated version blends retro style with all-out performance.

Jordan Brand is keeping the essence of the iconic "White Cement" colorway while tailoring it for turf and game-day action. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 made waves with its visible Air unit, mesh panels, and unique winged eyelets.

The "White Cement" version, in particular, became a fan favorite for its timeless white upper and speckled gray accents. Now, decades later, the silhouette is making a bold shift into cleat form. It appeals to athletes who grew up idolizing Jordan and now want that same energy on the field.

This drop isn’t limited to football. A matching baseball cleat is scheduled to arrive around MLB All-Star Weekend, showing how far the reach of Jordan Brand goes. The cleat retains the sneaker's signature look, down to the Fire Red Jumpman logos and black lace cages.

From every angle in the photos, the craftsmanship holds up. The cement splatter pops, the build looks tough, and the DNA of the original is all there. It’s a serious upgrade for serious athletes.

Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement”
air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via NIke

The Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat "White Cement" features a smooth white leather upper paired with mesh netting on the sides and tongue. Speckled Cement Grey hits appear on the wings and heel tab. Further, black lace cages and a dark gray Jumpman logo on the back bring in contrast.

Also, a bright Fire Red Jumpman logo stands out on the tongue. Underfoot, the cleated sole comes dressed in matching white and grey with a speckled paint job that mirrors the upper.

Built for football, this pair brings heritage style with the traction and support needed for performance.

Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 TD Cleat “White Cement” will be released on July 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via NIke
air-jordan-4-td-cleat-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via NIke

