Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Chicago” Coming Soon: Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat is set to make waves with its upcoming "Chicago" colorway, bringing the iconic red, white, and black color scheme to the football field. These cleats feature the same upper design as the Air Jordan 1 Low, known for its classic silhouette and timeless style. With its low-cut profile, the Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat offers a blend of agility and support, allowing football players to move freely on the field. The "Chicago" colorway pays homage to the original Air Jordan 1 design, which debuted in 1985 and quickly became a cultural icon.

These cleats are not only functional but also make a bold statement on the football field, showcasing the legacy of the Air Jordan brand. Designed for optimal performance, the Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat features thick cleats on the sole to provide traction and stability during quick cuts and accelerations. The durable construction ensures long-lasting wear, making these cleats a reliable choice for football players of all levels. Whether you're a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, the cleat offers the perfect combination of style and functionality for the gridiron.

"Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat

Image via Nike

The cleats feature thick studs, found in white, for maximum traction on the field. Next, the sneakers also feature a white leather base on the uppers, with Chicago red leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is on the side, matching the black laces and sock liner. Finally, a white Jumpman is on the tongues.

Kicks on Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Chicago” will be released on May 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

