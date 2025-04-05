Jordan Brand Dropping Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Royal Toe” Very Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Royal Toe” is arriving this month, blending iconic sneaker culture with gridiron performance. Designed for athletes who value both style and speed, this cleat adapts a legendary colorway for the football field. The classic mix of royal blue, white, and black gives it a familiar yet fierce edge under Friday night lights. The “Royal Toe” look is instantly recognizable to sneakerheads. It first gained traction on lifestyle silhouettes, and now Jordan Brand is extending its reach to performance footwear. The synthetic upper and patent leather overlays bring shine and structure, while the cleat plate ensures grip where it counts.

This crossover of court heritage and field function feels seamless in this latest release. Michael Jordan never played football, but his influence spans every sport. The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and changed the sneaker game forever. Over the decades, it’s evolved into a canvas for innovation and tribute. The TD Cleat version keeps that spirit alive, bringing the past into the present for athletes who want it all. As seen in the photos, this cleat version stays faithful to its roots. Bold color blocking, glossy accents, and sharp traction plates give it both flair and bite.

Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Royal Toe”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Royal Toe” features a synthetic leather upper with vibrant royal blue on the toe and heel. Black patent overlays bring a sleek finish, while a white midfoot adds contrast. The cleat plate delivers traction on turf or grass. Classic Jumpman branding lands on the tongue. This design merges performance elements with a fan-favorite colorway from the Jordan archive.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Royal Toe” will be released sometime on April 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

Image via Nike