Jordan Brand Fuses Football And Sneakers With Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat "Bred Toe" merges heritage design with performance-ready technology. This cleat takes inspiration from the beloved "Bred Toe" colorway, blending black, red, and white for a bold look on the field. With its high-top cut and classic branding, it delivers a mix of style and function for athletes who want to stand out while playing at their best. Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker debuted in 1985, forever changing basketball footwear. Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has expanded beyond the court, making its mark in fashion, skateboarding, and now football. Cleated versions of the AJ1 have become a favorite among players who appreciate both performance and nostalgia.
The Bred Toe color scheme, a fan-favorite, combines elements from past Jordan releases, creating a familiar yet fresh aesthetic. Looking at the provided images, the cleat retains the traditional Air Jordan 1 shape but swaps a standard outsole for a molded cleat plate. The patent leather overlays add a glossy touch, elevating the design. The bold Nike Swoosh and classic Wings logo remain intact, staying true to Jordan Brand’s legacy. This cleat ensures that football players can bring sneaker culture to the gridiron without sacrificing functionality.
Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe”
The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat "Bred Toe" features a black patent leather overlay, a red toe box, and crisp white leather panels. The Nike Swoosh appears in black, while the ankle collar showcases the Air Jordan Wings logo in red. A cleated outsole in red and white offers traction, while the padded collar ensures comfort. Black laces complete the bold, game-ready aesthetic.
Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe” Release Date
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.
