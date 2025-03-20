Jordan Brand Fuses Football And Sneakers With Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe”

BY Ben Atkinson 81 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-bred-toe-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat "Bred Toe" combines heritage sneaker design with gridiron performance, featuring patent leather overlays.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat "Bred Toe" merges heritage design with performance-ready technology. This cleat takes inspiration from the beloved "Bred Toe" colorway, blending black, red, and white for a bold look on the field. With its high-top cut and classic branding, it delivers a mix of style and function for athletes who want to stand out while playing at their best. Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker debuted in 1985, forever changing basketball footwear. Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has expanded beyond the court, making its mark in fashion, skateboarding, and now football. Cleated versions of the AJ1 have become a favorite among players who appreciate both performance and nostalgia.

The Bred Toe color scheme, a fan-favorite, combines elements from past Jordan releases, creating a familiar yet fresh aesthetic. Looking at the provided images, the cleat retains the traditional Air Jordan 1 shape but swaps a standard outsole for a molded cleat plate. The patent leather overlays add a glossy touch, elevating the design. The bold Nike Swoosh and classic Wings logo remain intact, staying true to Jordan Brand’s legacy. This cleat ensures that football players can bring sneaker culture to the gridiron without sacrificing functionality.

Read More: How The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” Reinvents The Classic Jordan 4

Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe”
air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-bred-toe-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat "Bred Toe" features a black patent leather overlay, a red toe box, and crisp white leather panels. The Nike Swoosh appears in black, while the ankle collar showcases the Air Jordan Wings logo in red. A cleated outsole in red and white offers traction, while the padded collar ensures comfort. Black laces complete the bold, game-ready aesthetic.

Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Bred Toe” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-bred-toe-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-bred-toe-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air "Cinnabar"

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-1-Mid-TD-Cleat-Chicago-FJ6805-106 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Chicago” Official Photos Revealed 480
Air-Jordan-1-Low-TD-Cleat-Chicago-FJ6245-106-4 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Chicago” Coming Soon: Official Photos 988
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Diamond Turf "OG" Cleat Returns For 2025 389
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 3 TD Cleat “Black Cement” Gets Official Images 1151