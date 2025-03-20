A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air "Cinnabar"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Cinnabar reimagines a legendary silhouette with a fresh yet nostalgic color scheme. First introduced in 1985, the silhouette set the foundation for modern basketball sneakers and remains a cultural icon. This women’s exclusive release pays homage to that legacy, blending premium materials with a striking mix of neutral and bold accents. Jordan Brand continues to experiment with textures and color blocking, and this pair is no exception. The upper features a mix of smooth leather and suede, giving it a worn-in aesthetic.

A faded swoosh and red detailing on the laces and outsole add contrast, while the "Rare Air" branding nods to the exclusivity of this edition. The design feels both vintage and fresh, appealing to longtime collectors and new sneakerheads alike. The provided images highlight the shoe’s craftsmanship and attention to detail. The embroidered wings logo on the ankle, dual-tone laces, and premium materials make this release stand out. Whether worn casually or kept on ice as a collector’s piece, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Cinnabar continues to showcase why the shoe remains a dominant force in sneaker culture.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Cinnabar features a sail leather upper with distressed suede overlays. A textured swoosh adds vintage appeal, while red gradient laces provide a bold contrast. The midsole has a slightly aged finish, complementing the red rubber outsole. Classic branding elements include mismatched Air Jordan wings logos on the ankle. This women's exclusive release merges heritage design with modern styling.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released on April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Expect them to be available through Nike SNKRS and select retailers worldwide. Given the unique design and women’s exclusive status, demand is likely to be high. Sneakerheads and collectors should be ready, as sizes could sell out quickly.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike