Nike Air Foamposite One Yankees Sample Goes Up For Sale

The Nike Air Foamposite One Yankees Sample is a rare sneaker that blends basketball heritage with baseball-inspired design. The Foamposite One is known for its futuristic molded upper, a hallmark of late ‘90s sneaker innovation. Originally designed for Penny Hardaway, the model became an icon in sneaker culture due to its bold aesthetic and high-performance technology. Over the years, Nike has experimented with exclusive samples, and this Yankees-themed pair is one of the rarest. This sample pays tribute to the New York Yankees, featuring a navy and white color scheme that mirrors the team’s classic pinstripes.

Unlike the standard Foamposite One, this pair incorporates wave-like details across the upper, giving it a striking look. Its exclusivity adds to its allure. Samples like these rarely make it to retail, making them highly sought after by collectors. Currently, a size 9 pair is listed on Index PDX for $3500, proving its rarity and value in the resale market. The Foamposite line has a deep-rooted legacy in basketball and streetwear, and unique samples like this one push that legacy even further. The photos provided show the sneaker in all its detail, from the bold sculpted design to the subtle Yankees inspiration, making it a true collector’s piece.

Nike Air Foamposite One Yankees Sample

This rare Nike Air Foamposite One Yankees Sample features a navy Foamposite shell with contrasting white wave-like detailing. Grey accents on the eyestays and collar add balance, while the carbon fiber midfoot plate ensures durability. The translucent outsole completes the futuristic aesthetic. A Yankees-inspired color scheme and a sleek, molded design make this sample a standout. White laces contrast against the deep blue, adding a clean touch to the bold silhouette.