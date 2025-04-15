Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” Release Date Set

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” is back with a refreshing new look just in time for spring. This iconic silhouette gets updated with a clean blue shell upper paired with classic black overlays. The unique colorway delivers bold contrast while keeping the legendary structure intact. Originally designed for performance basketball, the Foamposite has since become a staple in sneaker culture. First introduced in 1997, the Foamposite One was ahead of its time. The futuristic molded upper, inspired by a beetle's exoskeleton, pushed the boundaries of sneaker design.

NBA star Penny Hardaway helped make the model famous, and the shoe continues to carry that legacy. Known for its durability and comfort, the Foamposite still holds up both on and off the court. In-hand photos give us our best look yet at the “Psychic Blue” colorway. The icy blue shell pops against the black nubuck upper, while the striped pull tabs and Penny’s “1 Cent” logo on the heels seal the look. With a release date set for May 2nd, the pair will be available in full family sizing. Expect them to drop on SNKRS and through select Nike retailers.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” features a striking blue molded shell upper paired with black nubuck overlays. It includes herringbone traction on the icy outsole, carbon fiber midfoot shank, and Penny Hardaway’s “1 Cent” logo on the heel. The striped pull tabs and tonal black laces complete the classic look. This pair drops on May 2nd in men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes.