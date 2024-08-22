Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” Coming Soon: First Look

The Nike Air Foamposite One is an iconic sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1997, it was a groundbreaking design with a futuristic look. The shoe’s molded Foamposite upper provides a unique and durable structure, giving it a sleek, almost liquid appearance. Over the years, it has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its bold style and comfortable fit. The upcoming "Psychic Blue" colorway is a fresh take on this classic. The vibrant light blue hue covers the entire Foamposite shell, creating a striking, eye-catching effect.

This new colorway breathes fresh life into the Foamposite One, blending its timeless design with a modern, energetic vibe. The "Psychic Blue" colorway is sure to appeal to both longtime fans and new collectors. The bright, airy blue offers a new way to experience the legendary silhouette. Paired with the shoe’s signature translucent outsole, it makes a bold statement on and off the court. The release of the "Psychic Blue" Foamposite One will undoubtedly add another chapter to the storied history of this iconic sneaker, continuing its legacy as a must-have in any sneaker collection.

"Psychic Blue" Nike Air Foamposite One

The shoes showcase a blue rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a seamless look. Also, the upper features a psychic blue shell-like material, complemented by black nubuck overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh accents the toebox, and Nike Foamposite branding is prominently displayed on the heel. Overall, these sneakers offer a clean and straightforward design.