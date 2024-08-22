Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” Coming Soon: First Look

The Nike Air Foamposite One is an iconic sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1997, it was a groundbreaking design with a futuristic look. The shoe’s molded Foamposite upper provides a unique and durable structure, giving it a sleek, almost liquid appearance. Over the years, it has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its bold style and comfortable fit. The upcoming "Psychic Blue" colorway is a fresh take on this classic. The vibrant light blue hue covers the entire Foamposite shell, creating a striking, eye-catching effect.
This new colorway breathes fresh life into the Foamposite One, blending its timeless design with a modern, energetic vibe. The "Psychic Blue" colorway is sure to appeal to both longtime fans and new collectors. The bright, airy blue offers a new way to experience the legendary silhouette. Paired with the shoe’s signature translucent outsole, it makes a bold statement on and off the court. The release of the "Psychic Blue" Foamposite One will undoubtedly add another chapter to the storied history of this iconic sneaker, continuing its legacy as a must-have in any sneaker collection.
"Psychic Blue" Nike Air Foamposite One
The shoes showcase a blue rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a seamless look. Also, the upper features a psychic blue shell-like material, complemented by black nubuck overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh accents the toebox, and Nike Foamposite branding is prominently displayed on the heel. Overall, these sneakers offer a clean and straightforward design.
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Psychic Blue” will be released sometime next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
