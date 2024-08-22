Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal” Officially Unveiled

Fans of the Foamposite are going to love this.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a legendary sneaker that has left a lasting impact on the basketball and sneaker communities. Originally released in 1997, the Foamposite One was designed by Eric Avar and worn by NBA star Penny Hardaway. Its futuristic design and unique construction set it apart from other sneakers of its time. The shoe features a molded Foamposite upper, providing a sleek and durable look, with a snug, glove-like fit. The "Royal" colorway is one of the most iconic iterations of the Foamposite One. The bright, metallic blue upper, paired with black accents and an icy translucent outsole, gives the shoe a striking appearance.

The "Royal" colorway is deeply tied to Penny Hardaway’s legacy, as it was the first colorway he wore on the court. The upcoming re-release of the "Royal" colorway has sneaker enthusiasts excited. The return of this classic sneaker brings back memories of the late 90s and early 2000s. For collectors and fans alike, the "Royal" Foamposite is more than just a shoe; it’s a piece of history. The bold color and unique design continue to captivate, making it a must-have for sneakerheads.

"Royal" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase an icy rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a seamless look. Also, the upper features a royal shell-like material, complemented by black nubuck overlays. Further, a blue Nike Swoosh accents the toebox, and Nike Foamposite branding is prominently displayed on the heel. Overall, these sneakers offer a clean and straightforward design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal” will be released on September 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike