Nike Air DT Max 96 “White/Black” Receives Retailer Photos

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is poised for a dramatic comeback in the "White/Black" colorway, a nod to NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. The design features a bold interplay of white and black across the upper, punctuated by small gold details that introduce a touch of elegance. The base of white leather is offset by black suede overlays, creating a striking yet clean appearance. The subtle gold accents lend an additional layer of sophistication to the shoe's overall design.
Equipped with a midsole that blends black and white, the sneaker provides exceptional cushioning and support, suitable for both athletic activities and daily wear. More than just a tribute to Deion Sanders’ illustrious career, the Nike Air DT Max ’96 respects the traditions of sneaker culture. Its timeless and versatile style ensures it will resonate with both fans of Sanders and sneaker aficionados. Keep an eye out for this release—it’s a piece you’ll definitely want to add to your collection.
"White/Black" Nike Air DT Max 96
The sneakers are constructed with a black rubber sole and an elegantly designed midsole that includes an air bubble for increased comfort. Additionally, the upper is adorned with a pristine white base coupled with matching overlays for a seamless look. Highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and accented with black stripes, these shoes predominantly showcase a white and black color scheme that achieves a harmoniously balanced design.
Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air DT Max 96 "White/Black" will be released on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers.
