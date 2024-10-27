Deion Sanders Writes "Love Letter To Connie" With New Nike Air DT Max 96

Deion Sanders pays tribute to his mother in this new colorway.

The Nike Air DT Max 96 is set to debut in a special "Love Letter to Connie" colorway, honoring the legacy of Deion Sanders’ mother, Connie Sanders. This release is a heartfelt tribute that beautifully combines style with sentiment. The sneaker features a striking red and white color scheme that commands attention. The vibrant University Red leather base delivers a bold, dynamic look. Also, the deeper red overlays enhance the overall design with added contrast and depth. Iconic white Swoosh logos punctuate the red tones, creating a visually appealing contrast that is both striking and classy.

The dark red midsole and durable rubber outsole ensure that this model stays true to its roots while providing functionality and style. As a celebration of love and admiration, the "Love Letter to Connie" encapsulates a personal connection that transcends typical sneaker design. With its rich narrative and striking aesthetics, the Nike Air DT Max 96 promises to be a standout release for collectors and fans alike, making it a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation.

"Love Letter To Connie" Nike Air DT Max 96

Mockup image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a dark red rubber sole paired with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for enhanced comfort. The upper is crafted with a matching red base, complemented by lighter red overlays for a cohesive look. A white Nike Swoosh on the sides. Finally, more Nike branding is on the heels and straps of the shoes.