Nike Air DT Max 96 “Colorado Away” Officially Revealed

We've also got a release date, and it's very soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Colorado Away” will be released on September 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes feature a white rubber sole with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for added comfort. Also, the upper is a white base with white overlays, creating a cohesive look. Further, predominantly white, the shoes are highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and stripes throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a white and gold color scheme, achieving a perfectly balanced design.

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is gearing up for a major release with its new "Colorado Away" colorway . Official images have just dropped, showcasing the bold design that’s sure to turn heads. This iteration features a striking color scheme with a dominant white base, accented by vibrant gold details. The upper is crafted from premium leather, ensuring both durability and a sleek, polished appearance. Gold accents highlight key areas like the Swoosh, heel, and branding, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.