Nike Air DT Max 96 “Colorado Away” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 is gearing up for a major release with its new "Colorado Away" colorway. Official images have just dropped, showcasing the bold design that’s sure to turn heads. This iteration features a striking color scheme with a dominant white base, accented by vibrant gold details. The upper is crafted from premium leather, ensuring both durability and a sleek, polished appearance. Gold accents highlight key areas like the Swoosh, heel, and branding, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 is known for its blend of performance and style, and the "Colorado Away" colorway is no exception. The Air cushioning in the midsole provides superior comfort and support, making these sneakers ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities. The outsole, designed for optimal traction, continues the white and gold theme, ensuring every step is as stylish as it is stable. With its bold design and luxurious touches, the "Colorado Away" edition of the Nike Air DT Max ’96 is set to be a standout in any sneaker collection, blending classic aesthetics with modern flair.
"Colorado Away" Nike Air DT Max 96
The shoes feature a white rubber sole with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for added comfort. Also, the upper is a white base with white overlays, creating a cohesive look. Further, predominantly white, the shoes are highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and stripes throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a white and gold color scheme, achieving a perfectly balanced design.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Colorado Away” will be released on September 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
