Nike Air DT Max 96 “Falcons” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air DT Max 96 is gearing up for its highly anticipated "Falcons" colorway, celebrating Deion Sanders' legendary time with the Atlanta Falcons. Known for its bold design, this sneaker showcases a sleek black upper made of premium materials, creating a striking silhouette. The combination of gray accents throughout the design adds depth, while the vibrant red highlights pay homage to the Falcons' team colors. The Air DT Max 96 is recognized for its innovative construction, featuring a distinctive Air unit in the heel for superior cushioning and support.
This model blends style with functionality, making it suitable for both on and off the field. The upcoming "Falcons" edition stands out not only for its color scheme but also for its connection to Sanders. With official images now available, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to add this pair to their collections. The Nike Air DT Max 96 "Falcons" is not just a tribute to a sports icon; it also represents a piece of athletic history. This release is set to turn heads and elevate your sneaker game. Keep an eye out for the drop!
"Falcons" Nike Air DT Max 96
The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for enhanced comfort. The upper is crafted with a clean grey base, complemented by black overlays for a cohesive look. A white Nike Swoosh on the sides, while black stripes provide a striking contrast. Finally, vibrant red accents are found nearer the top of the sneakers and on the heels, with a 21.
More Photos
Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air DT Max 96 “Falcons” will be released on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
