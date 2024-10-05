Air Jordan 1 Mid “Dark Powder Blue” Officially Unveiled

Unfortunately this pair doesn't drop until next spring.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Dark Powder Blue" colorway. This vibrant edition showcases a striking combination of powder blue and white, creating an eye-catching aesthetic. The sneaker features a smooth leather upper, with the powder blue dominating the design, while white accents appear on the midsole and Swoosh. This classic silhouette remains popular among sneakerheads for its stylish versatility. The "Dark Powder Blue" colorway is perfect for both casual outings and athletic wear.

The iconic Wings logo on the collar adds a touch of heritage, ensuring that this sneaker maintains its classic Jordan appeal. In addition to its appealing color palette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is crafted for comfort and support. The padded collar and cushioned midsole provide a snug fit, making it ideal for all-day wear. With spring 2025 approaching, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this standout piece to their collections. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Dark Powder Blue" will be a must-have for fans of the brand and stylish footwear alike.

"Dark Powder Blue" Air Jordan 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with blue leather overlays. Also, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. Blue laces complete the design. Finally, blue Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Dark Powder Blue" will be released sometime next spring. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released.

