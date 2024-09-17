Air Jordan 1 Mid “Red Velvet” Officially Unveiled

This women's exclusive is decked out in velvet.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Red Velvet” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with red velvet overlays. Also, a red velvet Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found above the Swoosh. Red laces complete the design. Finally, white Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

This "Red Velvet" edition continues that trend, offering a unique blend of style and comfort. The velvet material adds a premium feel, elevating the design beyond typical Jordan releases . Jordan branding on the tongue and sides keeps the look grounded in tradition, while the bold red color brings a modern edge. This colorway is perfect for fans looking to make a statement with their footwear. Whether worn casually or as a collector's item, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Velvet" will turn heads. The women's exclusive release gives it a special appeal, offering a new take on a beloved classic.

