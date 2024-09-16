Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Panda” Officially Revealed

A durable construction with a clean colorway.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Panda" is releasing this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

The sneakers feature a black and white rubber sole that also extends into the midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike air bubbles, a staple of the Uptempo. Constructed of black nubuck, the uppers feature photon dust accents on the large AIR printing and heel. The laces are also black and Nike branding is on the tongues, heels, and sides.

The Nike Air More Uptempo Low is dropping in an exciting "Panda" colorway. This release features a sleek black nubuck base, giving the sneaker a bold and smooth look. The standout detail is the large "AIR" lettering on the sides, highlighted in photon dust for a striking contrast against the black backdrop. The Air More Uptempo Low maintains its classic, chunky design with visible Air cushioning, ensuring both comfort and support. The combination of black and photon dust creates a versatile color scheme, perfect for everyday wear or adding a bold statement to your outfit.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.