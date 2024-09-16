Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Panda” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air More Uptempo Low is dropping in an exciting "Panda" colorway. This release features a sleek black nubuck base, giving the sneaker a bold and smooth look. The standout detail is the large "AIR" lettering on the sides, highlighted in photon dust for a striking contrast against the black backdrop. The Air More Uptempo Low maintains its classic, chunky design with visible Air cushioning, ensuring both comfort and support. The combination of black and photon dust creates a versatile color scheme, perfect for everyday wear or adding a bold statement to your outfit.
The iconic "AIR" branding is what truly defines this silhouette, and the photon dust lettering gives it a fresh, modern twist. Known for its eye-catching design and performance features, the Nike Air More Uptempo Low continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. This "Panda" edition is no exception, offering both style and functionality. Fans of the original Uptempo series will appreciate this low-top version, which stays true to the bold aesthetic of the original while providing a fresh color update. Keep an eye out for the release, as this colorway is sure to be a standout addition to any collection.
"Panda" Nike Air More Uptempo Low
The sneakers feature a black and white rubber sole that also extends into the midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike air bubbles, a staple of the Uptempo. Constructed of black nubuck, the uppers feature photon dust accents on the large AIR printing and heel. The laces are also black and Nike branding is on the tongues, heels, and sides.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Panda" is releasing this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.
