Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Dark Grey/Light Crimson” Gets Official Images

The perfect low-top silhouette for winter.

The Nike Air More Uptempo Low is set to release later this year in a striking "Dark Grey/Light Crimson" colorway. This edition features a dark grey nubuck base, giving the sneaker a sleek and understated look. Light crimson red details provide a vibrant contrast, adding energy to the classic design. The iconic "AIR" lettering on the sides stands out in the bold light crimson hue, complementing the dark grey background. The chunky silhouette and visible Air cushioning maintain the Uptempo's signature style, ensuring both comfort and support.

The blend of dark grey and light crimson offers a balanced colorway, making it perfect for both casual wear and a standout piece in any sneaker rotation. The Nike Air More Uptempo Low has long been admired for its bold design and performance features. The "Dark Grey/Light Crimson" version continues this legacy, offering a fresh take on a classic look. Fans of the original Uptempo series will appreciate the modern color update while enjoying the same reliable comfort and style. Keep an eye out for the release, as this colorway is expected to draw attention from sneaker enthusiasts.

"Dark Grey/Light Crimson" Nike Air More Uptempo Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole that also extends into the midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike air bubbles, a staple of the Uptempo. Constructed of dark grey nubuck, the uppers feature light crimson accents on the large AIR printing and heel. The laces are also dark grey and Nike branding is on the tongues, heels, and sides.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Dark Grey/Light Crimson” is releasing this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike