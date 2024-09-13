Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Triple White” Officially Unveiled

A pristine look for the Uptempo.

The Nike Air More Uptempo Low is set to release in a sleek "Triple White" colorway. This all-white version offers a clean and minimalist look, perfect for fans of understated style. The iconic "AIR" lettering, which defines the Uptempo design, blends seamlessly into the shoe’s all-white leather upper, giving it a smooth and cohesive appearance. The "Triple White" colorway features white detailing throughout, from the sole to the laces and midsole. Even the signature large air cushioning units in the midsole follow the all-white theme, enhancing the shoe’s uniform look.

The simple color palette makes the Uptempo Low versatile and easy to pair with various outfits, whether casual or sporty. Known for its bold design and comfortable fit, the Nike Air More Uptempo Low continues to be a favorite in the sneaker world. The "Triple White" edition retains the shoe’s classic bulky silhouette while offering a fresh, modern take. With its crisp and clean appearance, this colorway is expected to be a popular choice for those looking for a timeless sneaker. Keep an eye out for the release date as the Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Triple White" is sure to be a standout.

"Triple White" Nike Air More Uptempo Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole that also extends into the midsole. The midsole features multiple Nike air bubbles, a staple of the Uptempo. Constructed of white leather, the uppers feature white accents on the large AIR printing and heel. The laces are also white.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Triple White" is releasing this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

Image via Nike